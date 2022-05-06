Jason Statham to make action movie about... beekeeping?

Jason Statham has faced a lot throughout his acting career, be that giant sharks in The Meg, or Dwayne Johnson behind the wheel in the Fast and Furious franchise. However, his next action movie will see him tackle a subject no one could have predicted – beekeeping. Yep, you read right: bees.

According to Deadline, Statham is now onboard to star in, The Beekeeper with filmmaker David Ayer, who helmed the 2016 DCEU movie Suicide Squad, set to direct. The movie reportedly follows a “former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers'” on his personal quest for revenge. While this storyline sounds right up Statham’s typical cinematic street, the publication also revealed that the flick is “steeped in the mythology of beekeeping,” and didn’t really elaborate on what that statement actually meant.

Are we going to see Statham live out the life teachings of beekeepers? Or is he going to give us a history lesson about the Ancient Greek god of beekeeping, Aristaeus? Either way, we are intrigued and, yes, slightly confused.

The Beekeepers’ script is penned by Kurt Wimmer, which was acquired in 2021 by Miramax. Statham, Wimmer, Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios are set to produce the film, which is also set to be the start of a new cinematic franchise, because who wouldn’t want an adrenaline-packed beekeeping franchise, right?

Besides this insect incline project, Statham currently has his hands full. The star is working on The Meg 2 and Expendables 4.