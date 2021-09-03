The Accountant 2 reportedly in development with Ben Affleck

In 2016 The Accountant, starring Ben Affleck, hit the big screen, and now after five years, it looks like the thriller movie is finally getting a sequel. In an Interview with CinemaBlend via their ReelBlend podcast, director Gavin O’Connor revealed that he’s closed the deal to make a follow-up film, and now a sequel to the action movie is officially in the works.

The Accountant follows public accountant Christian ‘Chris’ Wolff (Ben Affleck), who makes his living through freelancing for dangerous criminals and terrorist organisations. But, with a shrewd Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) hot on his case, Chris decides to take on a robotics company as a legitimate client. However, as he slowly uncovers a discrepancy surrounding millions of dollars, danger ensues, and the number of dead bodies starts to rise.

O’Connor shared that he always wanted to make the movie a trilogy, focusing more on the relationship between Chris and his long-lost brother in the film, who is played by Jon Bernthal. The director said that he has been prioritising a sequel for The Accountant over another project that he’s done with Affleck, the basketball drama The Way Back, which was released last year.

“There will not be a Way Back sequel, but we are doing an Accountant sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again,” explained O’Connor. “I’ve always wanted to do three because what, the second one’s going to be more with – we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So, there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going to be a buddy picture.”

O’Connor hasn’t revealed any explicit plot details or a release date for The Accountant sequel. However, the director did confirm that Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Chris. No other cast members, including Bernthal, have been announced yet. However, considering O’Connor’s openness with the production’s status, it seems like we can expect good news soon.

