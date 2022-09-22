That ’70s Show star Topher Grace calls That ’90s Show reunion a “gift”

Topher Grace, who starred in the classic comedy series That ’70s Show, has described the upcoming Netflix spin-off as a gift for him and the rest of the original cast.

Interest in That ’70s Show was reignited years after it ended in 2006, when it picked up a huge following on the streaming service Netflix. Thanks to that interest, the streamer has created a spin-off for the comedy series, titled That ’90s Show.

That ’90s Show is set to act as a loose continuation of the predecessor series, following Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, as she journey’s through her teenage years. The TV series will have former stars from That ’70s Show in special guest roles, including Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Now, speaking to ETonline Topher Grace, who played Eric Forman in the original That ’70s Show series has opened up about the new show. He has described the chance to reunite with his former co-stars as “gift”.

The actor said “it was a family reunion. It was like going home for Christmas to see your whole family. It really was like Christmas. It was a gift.” Grace then continued “They are all such amazing, amazing people who are so influential in my life and who I became. To be able to go back and not just hang out with them together, which was so much fun, but then to be able to work again with them [was] great. And I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Grace’s comments hint that the new spin-off series will touch on nostalgia for classic America sitcoms, and that That ’90s Show will be rooted in that tradition. Fans will hope, however, that the series will still be able to be its own thing, while reminding them why they loved That ’70s Show so much in the first place.

