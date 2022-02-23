Netflix Texas Chainsaw Massacre director has sequel ideas

The latest entry in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre saga has debuted on Netflix to decidedly mixed reviews, but this doesn’t mean that direct David Blue Garcia is not already planning for sequels. Even if they just end up being in his head.

Although there have been seven (!) sequels to Tobe Hooper’s original 1974 classic slasher The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Garcia made the decision to ignore all of them and only regard the first movie as canon. The “legacy sequel” has become fashionable of late, with David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy and his upcoming Exorcist reboot. 2019’s Doctor Sleep followed up on The Shining, 40 years later. Scream 5 was also recently released, resurrecting that franchise for a new generation.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the future of TCM, Garcia said; “I’ve actually brainstormed quite a bit about what would happen in a continuation of this story, or just another tale in this world. I have some really cool ideas that I’d love to have the opportunity to pitch if Legendary wants to make another one.”

Garcia continued; “There’re also things when I watched this movie that I look back on and I wish I had done, so I’ve got those in my back pocket if I get to do another one. And of course, there’s that teaser at the end of the film, so there’s definitely a future to explore.”

Although the horror movie, which came out on February 18, had a few shocking deaths, there is still potential for some of the characters to return.