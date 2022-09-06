Florence Pugh almost had a cameo in Ted Lasso

According to a Twitter user, woman-of-the-moment Florence Pugh was supposed to have a cameo in Ted Lasso. Her partner at the time, Zach Braff, directed the second episode of the first season of the popular Apple TV sports comedy series. Therefore, this is most likely to have been the episode that would have featured her – as what looks like a background extra.

Florence Pugh is currently one of several cast and crewmembers of Don’t Worry Darling embroiled in many intriguingly inter-connected layers of online gossip and scandal. A Twitter user named Welton’s Boys (a reference to Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton) took the opportunity to post two photos of Pugh on the set of Ted Lasso.

She is sitting at a picnic table in front of The Crown & Anchor – a pub featured prominently in the series. Pugh is nursing a few pints in one of the photos, and in the second she appears to have the remains of a G&T in front of her. In the second picture, she is clearly wearing an AFC Richmond shirt and flag, as is she’s either just come from a match or has been watching them play on the TV in the pub.

By the sounds of it, Pugh’s cameo didn’t end up in the finished episode, but we’re sure that won’t stop eagle-viewers from pausing it and trying to see if she’s in the background of any shots.

Young British actress Florence Pugh has had a meteoric rise to fame in the last few years. After an incredible debut performance in Carol Morley’s The Falling (2014), alongside Arya Stark herself Maisie Williams, she further impressed in 2016’s Lady Macbeth. She co-starred with Chris Pine in The Outlaw King (2018), and played a wrestler in Fighting with my Family (2019). Her break-through roles were the double-whammy of Midsommar (2019) and Little Women (2019), for which she was Oscar-nominated.

Since then, she’s joined the MCU as Black Widow’s little sister Yelena. 2022 festival and awards season sees two Pugh films – Don’t Worry Darling (which just premiered in Venice) and The Wonder (which will be at TIFF).

If you’re a fan of Ted Lasso, check out our guide the best comedy series.