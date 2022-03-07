Taron Egerton says he’s “fine” after collapsing on stage

Kingsman star Taron Egerton has shared an update with fans after collapsing on stage in London. “As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of ‘Cock’ last night,” Egerton shared on Instagram. “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine.”

Egerton collapsed during the first performance of ‘Cock’ at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. The spy movie star fainted with about 15 minutes left of the play. The production was immediately paused, but Egerton wasn’t well enough to continue and his understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, stepped in to finish the play. Egerton may have lost consciousness but thankfully, not his sense of humour.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it, and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he joked. “That being said, apparently, you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three-quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.”

“Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful castmates for being so lovely,” he continued. “But mainly, I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper-Jackson, who stepped in to do the last bit of the play. Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you, Joel.”

Written by Mike Bartlett, ‘Cock’ tells the story of John, a gay man who cheats on his partner (Egerton) with a woman. In addition to Egerton, the play stars Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as John and Jade Anouka.

