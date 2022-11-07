Sylvester Stallone thinks this is the worst movie he’s ever made

Sylvester Stallone’s career has certainly come with peaks and troughs. He shot to fame by writing and starring in Rocky in 1976, and he became a bona fide action movie star by writing and starring in First Blood in 1982. Since his 80s hey-day, there have been a few questionable roles, but he’s mostly focused on returning to the franchises that made his name and new ones such as The Expendables.

Another new franchise that Stallone has spear-headed has been Escape Plan, which began in 2013. It has had two sequels – in 2018 and 2019. Somewhat surprisingly, while promoting Escape Plan: The Extractors in 2019, Stallone completely disavowed the previous entry Escape Plan: Hades.

On his Instagram [via Men’s Health], Stallone said; “Escape Plan 2 WAS TRULY THE MOST HORRIBLY PRODUCED FILM I have ever had the misfortune to be in. This new film was made in an extraordinarily short amount of time, 17 nights, dusk till dawn, no breaks, we ate while we worked!!!! The Crew were under unbelievable pressure. . .Proud of them!”

Stallone has recently been in a public spat with the producers of Creed III, which he is not involved in, and which he has now called “a regretful situation.” Stallone is certainly not one to pull his punches when it comes to calling things out with movies he’s been involved with.

Stallone recently appeared in a twist on the superhero movie, Samaritan, for Prime Video. He also has The Expendables 4 coming in 2o23 – Jason Statham, Megan Fox, and Dolph Lundgren are set to return for that.

