Sly Stallone loves action movies, even though they put him in hospital

There’s no denying Sylvester Stallone is one of the greatest action movie stars of all time, with some of the most iconic movie franchises to his name spanning back to the 1970s. While those roles have made Stallone a household name and a Hollywood legend, the nature of the genre does mean he ends up in the hospital from time to time.

Stallone has a new movie in the offing with his take on the superhero movie genre, Samaritan, heading to the streaming service Prime Video on August 26. In Samaritan, Stallone once again plays a larger-than-life character who relies on strength to navigate explosive, dangerous situations, but this time with a bit of a twist (we won’t spoil it for you).

At a recent press conference attended by The Digital Fix, Stallone spoke of his love for the action movie genre, how he admires the art of wrestling, and how the stunts and fights he performs in his work can quite often lead to him being on the operating table at a hospital.

“I love wrestling. I love the mythic quality. People go, ‘oh it’s not real.’ I say really? Gravity is real, a guy jumping off the top rope and 300 pounds landing on you is real,” Stallone said.

“I feel the same way about how, quite often, action films have been kind of submerged in a dismissive sort of genre. Like, ‘Oh, it’s an action film,'” Stallone continued. “All right, all I know is I’ve had maybe 31 operations due to action films. So I consider it very real.”

He has a point, and we sure as hell wouldn’t like to do half the stunts Stallone does. He’s done everything from hard-hitting thriller movies, he’s stepped into the boxing ring multiple times for the Rocky franchise, and even the action comedy movies he does must take a lot of physical effort.

You can see Stallone in action alongside Euphoria star Javon Walton in Samaritan with a Prime Video subscription on August 26, 2022. In the meantime, why not check out our list of the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies for more action star hits.