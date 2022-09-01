Horrifying Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man prop goes viral

An absolutely terrifying Demolition Man prop has resurfaced, and it’s freaking out the internet. Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone action movie, is soon to be celebrating its 30th birthday, and the prop (which sees a naked, cryogenically frozen Stallone) is a surprising early celebration of the anniversary of the ’90s movie.

Newsweek spoke to the person who found the prop, Bea Bellingham, which is a frozen version of Stallone’s character in all his waxy glory, contorted in a twisted pose, with a completely bewildering expression on his face. It was used as a stand-in for Stallone’s character, John Spartan, when the character was cryogenically preserved before thawing out in the far future of the 2030s.

The science fiction movie, which stars Stallone in the lead role supported by Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock, is regarded as a Stallone classic which is why there is so much intrigue around the baffling, and frankly disturbing, prop. Social media reactions have been appropriately bemused, with reactions varying from “this is high art”, to “What’s its safe word?”, and we’re pretty sure you’ll be able to see why.

The photos of the prop might have reignited a degree of interest for some in Stallone, who has had a shockingly varied career since Demolition Man. The action movie star has appeared in superhero movies, in addition to another Rambo sequel, two Expendables sequels, the Creed movies, and most recently, Samaritan.

The actor is still continuing his varied career, and if there was ever the prospect of a sequel to Demolition Man, there could even be the chance that audiences would be lucky enough to see a new version of the frozen, naked Stallone once again. Who could say no to that?

