Sweet Tooth season two in the works at Netflix

Netflix has a sweet tooth for Sweet Tooth. The streaming service has announced that the sci-fi series is coming back for a second season of eight episodes.

The announcement was made in rather sweet fashion, via gift boxes that were sent out to various actors, members of production, and press. In them was a box marked “Don’t unwrap until July 29”, containing a lovely big bar of chocolate with “Sweet Tooth season two” carved into it. How sweet! “To a very special fan of a very special boy. You’re amongst the very first to hear the sweet news,” an accompanying letter says. “Sweet Tooth has been renewed for season two!”

The first season was a hit for Netflix in June, garnering some 60 million viewers within a month. Jim Mickle is staying on as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer, but Beth Schwartz is stepping down as co-showrunner due to other commitments. “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to experience how people around the world have been falling in love with our deer-boy,” he said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and keep following Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey.”

Based on the Jeff Lemire comic of the same name, Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic TV series set after The Great Crumble, where humans started mutating into animal hybrids. Gus (Christian Converney, a young boy who’s part deer, joins a group of other animal-human hybrids to seek out answers about what happened to civilisation.

It stars Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, and features James Brolin as the narrator. No window for a release date yet, but we’ll keep you informed – here’s the best adventure movies for some immedate frolicking.