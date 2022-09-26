The Winchesters won’t retcon anything from Supernatural

The Winchesters, a prequel to the hit fantasy series Supernatural, is racing to our small screens. However, many fans have been worried about what the upcoming TV series means for the lore of the demon-slaying IP.

Prequel series have the uphill battle of making a show that feels fresh and new while also respecting the mythology of the original series. The Winchesters follows the story of John Winchester and Mary Campbell in the 1970s, long before the two were the married couple with kids, as seen in Supernatural. Obviously, there are concerns about if their backstories, established in Supernatural, will change or how the upcoming show will affect the canon of the franchise.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, The Winchesters showrunner Robbie Thompson, and executive producers Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, revealed that there is no need to worry as the team won’t be retconning anything established in Supernatural at all. “A lot of people are like, ‘Hang on, are you changing the lore? Is this like Back to the Future, where Dean and Sam are going to start to disappear in the picture?’ It’s not,” Jensen says.

“We obviously don’t want to change anything that was experienced on what we lovingly call the mothership.”

“It’s a big ask, but we are asking the fans to go on this journey with us and trust us,” Danneel says. “Everybody who’s involved in this project loves this show. We have lived this show for 15 years; it’s a family member. So just trust us that we’re going to take care of it.”

“The Supernatural fandom’s extremely passionate, but I consider us part of that,” Thompson adds. “How do we do this but keep Supernatural exactly the way it is? That was the intriguing challenge to me.”

The Winchesters is set to premiere on The CW on October 11 2022, in the US. Unfortunately, a UK release date is yet to be announced – stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, here is our list of the best fantasy movies of all time.