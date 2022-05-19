The Winchesters trailer shows Indiana Jones-esque Supernatural prequel

The first trailer for Supernatural prequel The Winchesters has been released and it’s Buffy meets Indiana Jones…in the 1970s. Jensen Ackles’ Dean Winchester narrates the tale of how his parents met and got together – which takes place against the backdrop of a whole lotta demon slaying. Mary and John bond over their searches for their fathers, who both seem entangled in this whole demon business.

The year is 1972 and John Winchester (Drake Rodger) has just returned home from Vietnam. One night a mysterious figure attacks him, a pretty blonde comes to his aid…and he ends up accidentally punching her. Mary (Meg Donnelly) tells him that he “doesn’t want any part of this life” and that she was raised to be a hunter.

John asks his mother (Bianca Kajlich); “was my Dad a hunter?” and says to Mary; “you’re looking for your Dad too, right?” She replies; “Dad was hunting demons and now he’s missing.” John joins Mary for his first hunt and then they are helped by Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Carlos (Jojo Fleites).

Carlos shoots a demon with a pistol filled with holy water, and crosses himself in tribute to; “Jimi (Hendrix), Janis (Joplin), and Jim Morrison.” Carlos tells John; “the only thing worse than how it starts for hunters is how it ends.” Unbelievably, there is still more to come in the trailer, which shows you an awful lot of what to expect in the first season.

If you do want to get a rather large helping of what’s to come in The Winchesters, check out the trailer below;

The CW clearly have faith in The Winchesters, based on the long-running success of Supernatural. They’ve given it a full series order, while at the same time cancelling several other long-running sci-fi and fantasy series.

The Winchesters is coming out in Autumn of 2022, but we don’t know exactly when yet. While we wait for a release date, check out our guide to the best sci-fi series.