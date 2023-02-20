The kid from Superbad who drew d*cks is now super rich

Superbad is heralded by many as one of the best comedy movies ever. With familiar faces at the start of their careers and a brand of humour a number of following movies have modelled themselves after, the teen movie has held up in public consciousness since its release in 2007.

One actor from the movie, Casey Margolis — who played the younger version of Jonah Hill‘s character, Seth — took to social media to share details about his experience working on the movie and reveal how much money he made, and still makes, for his appearance. Apparently, a non-speaking role where you sit in the background doodling crude pictures pays dividends.

While the actor says he wishes he had taken one of the drawings from set home — which we’re sure would have looked amazing framed — he does still to this day get rewarded for his small part. Margolis made $700 a day while shooting, he explained to his TikTok followers, but the payday didn’t stop there.

Due to the movie’s lasting success, he continues to receive residuals, a type of royalty payment. They vary in amount; “Sometimes they’re pretty low,” he notes, but they come in quarterly and occasionally are mouth-watering. Margolis revealed the largest cheque he ever received came to a staggering $10,033.34. “Overall the film paid me, probably over time over $100,000,” he adds.

The comments on Margolis’ posts show just how memorable Superbad is, with lots of users complimenting him and saying they still after all this time find his inclusion funny.

