New Super Mario Bros movie trailer coming at NYCC

Everyone is wondering just exactly what the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie is going to look like, as we haven’t seen a single image so far. Well, the wait is almost over because New York Comic Con has announced that a teaser trailer is coming on October 6.

The animated movie is set for release in April 2023 and comes from Illumination – the house behind the Despicable Me/Minion franchise, the Sing movies, and the Secret Life of Pets movies. It caused controversy by casting Chris Pratt as Mario, but the wider cast is all-star all-around. There’s also Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

We don’t know anything about the plot as of yet, but the size of the cast suggests that the movie will take in the entire Mushroom Kingdom. The inclusion of Donkey Kong also signals franchise potential. Charles Martinet, who voices Mario in the platform games, will feature as a cameo, and he’s excited for everyone to see what’s coming.

“I’m excited about the film, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Martinet told The Digital Fix. “You know, anytime you’re an artist, and you get the, the call to come and play in the sandbox, it’s, it’s unforgettably wonderful and magnificent.”

Chris Meledandri, the CEO of Illumination said in June 2022 that “Chris Pratt was cast because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love his performance as Mario.”

While we wait to find out just what Illumination have done with Mario, Luigi and the rest of the residents of Mushroom Kingdom, check out our guide to the best family movies.