Hayao Miyazaki’s new anime movie has a release date, and it’s soon

One of the greatest anime movie directors of all-time has a new feature on the horizon. Hayao Miyazaki, creator of such Studio Ghibli movies as My Neighbor Totoro and Howl’s Moving Castle, is working on another animated movie, and the release date is relatively soon.

Studio Ghibli announced on Twitter that How Do You Live, the latest project from Hayao, has been slated for cinemas in Japan on July 14, 2023. A visual is shared alongside the news, showing a sketch from Hayao. Nothing else is confirmed as yet, and even the title is marked as “tentative”, but this is enough to get us excited.

The adventure movie was first announced back in 2017, as Hayao confirmed he was coming out of retirement for another production. He’d previously retired following the release of 2014’s The Wind Rises, but obviously the quiet life didn’t suit him.

How Do You Live is inspired by the novel of the same name by Genzaburō Yoshino, though it should be noted it’s not an adaptation. Rather, the book is significant to the anime character in Hayao’s story.

This 2023 release date is a welcome development, since in 2021 producer Toshio Suzuki stated he didn’t expect the film to see the light of day until 2024. It’s too early to tell when people in territories outside Japan might get to see the family movie; The Wind Rises had a gap of six months between Japanese and American release. We’ll keep you informed!

