Stranger Things season 5 “probably” not coming until 2024

We’ve just had Stranger Things season 4, and fans are already eager for more. Unfortunately, it’s going to be another long wait for the return of the Netflix series, as season 5 likely won’t be out until 2024.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit sci-fi series, told GQ UK about upcoming plans. “I think we’ll [shoot] next year. They’re finishing writing it this year, and they need to prep and stuff, so hopefully it’ll be this year,” he says. “But I think that’s the plan. So it’d probably come out mid-2024, based on our track record.”

He’s not wrong. Gaps between seasons of Stranger Things have gotten longer as the show’s progressed. We only waited a year for season 2, then two years for season 3, and three years for season 4. That last one was hindered by the pandemic, but even with everything going smoothly, we should take nothing for granted on when we’ll visit Hawkins again. At least it’s reassuring the momentum is there from creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers.

Stranger Things season 4 has set all sorts of records. According to Netflix, it broke the first-week viewership record previously held by Bridgerton season 2.

The season was broken up into two parts, with the finale coming a couple of weeks after the first seven episodes. It was a strategy that paid off, pushing people to catch the blockbuster conclusion as soon as it was available on the streaming service. People were unfettered by episode 9 being two-and-a-half hours long.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see when Stranger Things season 5 arrives. Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies in the meantime.