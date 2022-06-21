Stranger Things season 4 part 2 trailer brings more Kate Bush

Netflix has realised that its secret weapon is Kate Bush, because it has once again used Running Up That Hill in the trailer for Stranger Things – season four, volume two. The two-part finale of the season will premiere on July 1 and it looks like it will be a hot Vecna summer.

The trailer begins with Matthew Modine’s Dr. Brenner saying to Eleven [over the opening bars of a slowed-down version of Running Up That Hill]; “I know you’re frightened. You’re terribly frightened by what you’ve seen. But I’m not gonna lie to you. Your friends are not prepared for this fight. Hawkins will fall. You’re not ready.”

Will says to Mike; “He’s not going to stop. Not until he’s taken everyone.” Robin says to Steve; “I have this terrible feeling. It might not work out for us this time.” Doom and gloom, much? Vecna can be heard saying; “It is over. Now I just want you to watch.” On the screen it says; “On July 1 prepare to witness the epic season finale.” Vecna gets the last word, because he can be heard saying; “your friends have lost.”

The Stranger Things theme is cleverly combined with Running Up That Hill in the trailer. Bush sings; “do you wanna feel how it feels?” just before Robin says; “I have this terrible feeling.” After Vecna’s parting words at the end of the trailer, Bush triumphantly sings; “if I only could, I’d make a deal with God, and get him to swap our places.” Perhaps leaving things on a hopeful note, after all.

You can watch the action-packed trailer below;

As we’re sure you’re aware, Stranger Things’ use of Running Up That Hill in the fourth episode of season four sent Kate Bush back to the top of the charts. Many younger people are discovering this legendary artist for the first time and we hope they check out the rest of the Hounds of Love album which also includes the songs ‘Hounds of Love,’ and ‘Cloudbusting,’ which was used brilliantly at the end of time-loop rom-com Palm Springs.

If you’re excited for the Stranger Things season finale, check out our guide the best monster movies.