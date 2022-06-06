Kate Bush thanks Stranger Things season 4 for her renewed popularity

English alternative legend Kate Bush has been enjoying a boon in popularity thanks to Stranger Things season 4. The Netflix series prominently uses one of her hits, ‘Running Up That Hill’, and fans have been seeking out the tune so much they’ve pushed it back up the charts.

Bush herself made a statement thanking viewers, as well as expressing her excitement for the sci-fi series‘s conclusion. “You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix,” she says. “It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show – I love it too!”

She announces that the single has entered the UK charts at number eight, before saying that she’s waiting for the conclusion just like the rest of us. “‘Running Up That Hill’ is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting!” she adds. “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

The reception to Stranger Things season 4 has been overwhelmingly positive. Our own Jakob Barnes writes in his Stranger Things season 4 review that episodes have the show “go bigger, bolder, and more brutal than ever before.”

Created by Matt and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things follows a group of children in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana who start to encounter dimension-hopping monsters. Over the course of the four seasons, it’s been uncovered that this is all due to an ongoing conspiracy, and we’re heading towards the climax now.

What’ll happening in Stranger Things season 4 part 2? Who knows, but the music better be on point, because a high bar has been set.