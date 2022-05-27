Are you ready to go back to the Upside Down? Because Stranger Things season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. It’s been a long road to the small screen for the fourth instalment of everyone’s favourite sci-fi series, which has been off the air now for three years.

Thankfully it’s been more than worth the wait. In our Stranger Things, season 4 review Jakob Barnes wrote that this new series takes the Netflix show to dizzying new heights and could well be the best season to date. Don’t just take our word for it though. The show’s scored an impressive 88% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 58 reviews.

Taking us back to Hawkins and the Upside Down, this new series sees a new terrifying evil stalk the suburbs of Illinois. Our heroes quickly learn, though, that the horrors they face aren’t just supernatural and that humans can be just as dangerous as Demogorgons. Plus, we’ll finally learn how Hopper made his way to Russia after the explosive ending of season 3.

Thankfully whatever threats arise, be they human or monster, our party of heroes is ready to stop them.

All of your faves are back, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

Work actually began on Stranger Things season 4 soon after the third season debuted in 2019, with filming starting in early 2020.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent shut down of productions across the world meant that filming had to be delayed. Filming only resumed in September 2020 and didn’t wrap until a year later, in September 2021.

Stranger Things season 4 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.