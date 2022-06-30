Stranger Things season 4 billboard suggests major death is coming

Netflix has decided to fuel the anxiety of TV and Stranger Things fans with its latest promotional stunt. As we are reaching the conclusion of Stranger Things season 4, with the final two episodes being released on July 1, we are reminded of how the creators of the TV series The Duffer Brothers previously told Empire Magazine that several characters may meet their gruesome end.

And looking at Netflix’s social media, one of these characters, may just be a series fan favourite – Steve “The Hair” Harrington (Joe Keery). Warning, minor spoilers ahead! So far in Stranger Things season 4, we have seen the gang unravel the mystery of the big baddie Vecna, and they are now preparing for all-out war with the demon.

Worse yet, when we last saw Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) she was in the clutches of Vecna, and, going into the upcoming finale, will need some rescuing. With a huge battle with Vecna looming on the horizon, fans have theorised that Steve may sacrifice himself for Nancy in order to save his teen flame.

Netflix has decided to add to our worries by putting up a billboard poking fun at the fate of our fave. Posting a picture of a sign that reads “Protect Steve” to Twitter, the streaming service has successfully made all of us anxious about the character’s future.

But before the panic truly sets in, it is important to remember that Steve dying is just a theory, and Netflix’s billboard could just be some teasing at the fandom. We are also pretty confident that the Duffer Brothers wouldn’t dare kill off Steve before Stranger Things season 5.

But, to get any solid answers, we all have to wait until the season 4 finale kicks off on July 1, 2022. In the meantime, here is our list of the best sci-fi series of all time.