Stranger Things – Did Vecna create the Mind Flayer?

Did Vecna create the Mind Flayer? Ever since Eleven opened the first-ever portal to the Upside Down, the town of Hawkins has been menaced by various Stranger Things monsters from another dimension. First came the Demogorgon, and then the Demodogs, and a giant spider made of mutilated and melted flesh. All this time, we’ve known that these creatures weren’t acting of their own volition.

Instead, they’ve been controlled by an enigmatic, cruel, and powerful presence that lurks in the Upside Down. Named the Mind Flayer by the Party, this entity appeared to Will Byers numerous times in the second and third seasons, terrorising the young boy as it attempted to push its way into our dimension.

We’ve presumed all this time that the Mind Flayer was a powerful entity that came to the Upside Down and conquered it for its own unknowable purposes. But Stranger Things season 4 part 2 has revealed the Mind Flayer’s origin, and it’s far more complicated than we were led to believe. Here, we answer the question, did Vecna create the Mind Flayer?

Did Vecna create the Mind Flayer?

We presumed that the Mind Flayer created Vecna to serve as his lieutenant, but the opposite is, in fact, true. Vecna, back when he was known as One, was actually the one who created the Mind Flayer.

After being overpowered by Eleven and pushed into the Upside Down, One found himself alone and lost in the strange parallel dimension.

Witnessing the power and beauty of the Upside Down’s native species, One came to believe that it was a perfect world, untouched by the cruelty of humanity.

In order to spread the influence of the Upside Down into our world, Vecna used his vast psychic powers to seize control of the hivemind that bound all the creatures of the Upside Down together. In the process, he binds together the falling ash of the Upside Down into the body of the Mind Flayer. Basically, it was Vecna all along!

Can’t get enough of the Upside Down? Check out our guide to Stranger Things season 5 or if you want more great Netflix series to watch check out our list of the best TV series.