David Harbour thinks this Stranger Things couple “deserve each other”

David Harbour recently appeared at the Middle East Film & Comic Con and attempted to field questions about Stranger Things season 5, which he obviously can’t talk about. After season 4 took the world by storm and was a massive ratings hit for Netflix, the pressure is on the Duffer Brothers to deliver a satisfying conclusion. We’ve spent the last eight years watching our favourite residents of Hawkins Indiana grow and change beyond all recognition.

Since the first season of the horror series, certain pairings have been flagged as ‘endgame.’ There’s Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour).

Asked whether Joyce and Hopper will end up together, and if we may even see a wedding before Stranger Things leaves us forever, Harbour said (via ScreenRant); “I mean they kind of deserve each other. I think it would be, I don’t know, we will have to see where it goes. I mean, I think it will be a really fun season for the two of them based on what’s gone before.”

Harbour concluded; “The Duffers have a good way of paying off a lot of things that you want them to pay off. They usually stick the landing with a lot of things. So, I think they will with this relationship as well.” Fans of the fantasy series will certainly be hoping for a somewhat happy ending, after everything those poor kids have been through.

The casting of Winona Ryder as the mother of Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers was a stroke of genius by The Duffers, as many people associate her with 80s movies such as Beetlejuice and Heathers. Sean Astin (known for his role in 1985’s The Goonies, before becoming our beloved Samwise Gamgee) also played Joyce’s unfortunately short-lived boyfriend Bob.

