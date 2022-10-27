Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi proves Yoda was just a bit weird

The animated series Tales of the Jedi has dropped on Disney Plus, and it’s providing some insights into life during the Star Wars prequel era. It follows Ahsoka Tano and a young Count Dooku. One of the insights is into the unnamed species that both Yoda and Grogu belong to. The character of Yaddle, who is of the same species, is voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard.

One of the many mysteries surrounding Yoda is why he speaks in such a strange way, with all of the words in each sentence seemingly jumbled around. It is an archaic speech-pattern, which suits his character as a wise 900 year old sage who counsels young Padawans. However, fans have long-speculated if this is a feature of his species, or if Yoda is just a weird little guy.

Well, Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi seems to suggest that Yoda is in fact, just a weirdo. Yaddle seems to speak normally, as seen in a clip posted to Twitter; “No, I do not. But the wisdom of the council is to be cautious until we know more.”

A Twitter-user named Luke posted the clip with the caption; “I HAVE IMPORTANT INFORMATION – YADDLE SPEAKS NORMALLY IN THE NEW STAR WARS SHOW, WHICH MEANS YODA IS JUST A GOOFY LITTLE GOBLIN TALKING IN RIDDLES FOR THE FUN OF IT.”

The real test might be if we ever see Grogu in The Mandalorian grow up and start speaking, whether he goes down the Yoda route or the Yaddle route. Either way, this Yaddle revelation has blown the Yoda-verse right open.

While we wait for The Mandalorian season 3, check out our guide to the best Star Wars series. If you’ve been keeping up-to-date with Andor, check out our episode 8 review.