Star Wars fans think The Mandalorian will introduce Rebels character

Star Wars fans – and particularly those who loved the animated series Rebels and Clone Wars – are getting excited and hyped for Ahsoka, coming to Disney Plus in March. Fan favourite character Sabine Wren will be played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the live-action series, in which Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka. And eagle-eyed fans think they may have spotted her in the trailer for The Mandalorian season 3.

The third season of The Mandalorian is released on March 1, with Ahsoka following on March 12. Therefore it does seem a little odd that the character would be in both, as they will both be on air at the same time. It also wouldn’t make sense for such an important character to be introduced ambiguously, in the blurred background during the trailer.

As The Direct reports, Star Wars fans on Reddit are divided and have been arguing (Star Wars fans?! Arguing?!) over whether the character who briefly appears in the trailer is or isn’t Sabine. While their helmets are similar, their costumes are not. Ahsoka herself has appeared in The Mandalorian, so it’s not out of the question that Sabine would also appear. But for her to be introduced in this way doesn’t feel right.

Sabine has purple hair under her helmet and has decorated her body armour and suit with her own colourful artwork, so she’s a distinctive-looking character. If she does end up in The Mandalorian, it would make a lot more sense for her appear in the fourth season, after being properly introduced in Ahsoka.

If you’re excited for these shows, check out our guide to the rest of the Star Wars series.