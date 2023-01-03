Solo sequel isn’t “priority” at Lucasfilm, says Ron Howard

Star Wars prequel Solo – starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo – was released in 2018, and wasn’t a huge hit. It made $393 million, which is far less than most Star Wars movies. Even Rogue One made over a billion, and The Force Awakens is the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, with over two billion at the box office. However, Solo does still have vocal fans, who regularly decry that it was underrated on social media.

The ending of Solo, as tends to always be the case with franchise movies, did have a tease that set up a potential sequel. A villain from the Star Wars prequel movies reared his black-and-red head, which excited fans. However, it does not look there is a sequel on the horizon, and if there were to be any continuation – it would surely now be a Disney Plus series.

Andor has become a surprise critically-acclaimed hit, even though no one was exactly clamouring for a Rogue One prequel. However, the way Tony Gilroy and his team approached the series has resulted in it being one of the best Star Wars entries – across the movies and series.

Director Ron Howard has said that a Solo sequel is not a priority for Lucasfilm at the moment, but that they do listen to fans. Speaking recently to NME, Howard said; “The only discussion that I’m aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point. I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it.”

He added: “But there’s some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen so I would never say never – but I’m not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters.”

