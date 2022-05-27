Grab your lightsaber and get on your best brown robe because Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus. Directed by Deborah Chow, this eagerly anticipated Star Wars TV series marks the return of Ewan McGregor to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Set several years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and the emergence of the Galactic Empire, the sci-fi series begins with Obi-Wan in hiding on Tatooine. With the Jedi Order destroyed by Order 66 and Anakin Skywalker lost to the Dark Side, all seems lost. However, there’s a new hope rising. Obi-Wan sees potential in Anakin’s son Luke and hopes to train him as a Jedi.

However, this is a dangerous time to be a Jedi, and Darth Vader is hunting for Kenobi using a squad of dangerous dark force users known as the Inquisitors. Can Kenobi keep Luke safe and restore the Jedi order? Well, yes. You’ve seen the Star Wars movies, right? You know how this all ends, but still, it’s going to be fun finding out how he does it.

McGregor himself has been saying he can’t wait for people to see the show. “It sounds a bit pretentious, but it’s nice to make people happy. It’s nice to know that by all of our efforts in making this Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the fans are going to be stoked,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“I think they’re not going to be disappointed by it,” he continued. “Maybe some will, but you can’t please all the people all the time. But knowing that people are going to be happy because of our work is a nice feeling.”

McGregor isn’t the only old face returning for the show. Hayden Christensen is also set to return as the violent and deadly Sith Lord Darth Vader. They’ll be joined by Moses Ingram as Reva Sevander a dangerous Inquisitor who believes Kenobi may be hiding on Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes one and two are streaming on Disney Plus now.