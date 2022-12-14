Patty Jenkins confirms her Star Wars movie is still happening

Patty Jenkins’ upcoming film slate is a hot topic right now, after it was revealed plans for a Wonder Woman 3 in the DCEU were on ice. Now, the filmmaker herself has commented on the matter, and inadvertently gave Star Wars movie fans some good news.

After the fairly negative reception to her previous DC movie Wonder Woman 1984, and the reshuffle for the superhero movie universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over as the heads of Warner Bros’ DC Film division, Wonder Woman 3 is no longer considered part of the future there.

Jenkins was also previously attached to Rogue Squadron, a Star Wars spin-off, but that project was believed to be off the table. Now, Jenkins has shared her thoughts on everything that’s going on, and it sounds like she may be heading to a galaxy far, far away after all.

Over on Jenkins’ Twitter account, she shared a lengthy message explaining the situation regarding Wonder Woman 3, and also appears to have confirmed that her science fiction movie Rogue Squadron is all systems go.

She said: “I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay Wonder Woman 3 any further. When I did, LucasFilm asked me to come back to Rogue Squadron after Wonder Woman 3, which I was honoured to do, so I agreed.”

On what that means for the project, Jenkins added: “They made me a new deal. In fact I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

While not certain, it definitely sounds promising and we may well see this movie about the Rebellion pilots fighting the Galactic Empire at some point.