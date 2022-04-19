Liam Neeson would return to Star Wars, but on one condition

Over the years, we have seen Disney revitalise the Star Wars saga, from new films to spin-off TV series. But are its efforts enough to bring Liam Neeson back into the sci-fi franchise? In a recent interview, the legendary star revealed that he would happily return to Star Wars on one condition – his big Jedi comeback has to be on the big screen.

Back in 1999, Neeson played the character of the Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn in the first Star Wars prequel movie, The Phantom Menace. His character was the master of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, who is set to make his big return in his own sci-fi series – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. With his co-star jumping back into a galaxy far far away, there have been rumours that Neeson could also be gearing up for a return to the epic story.

Although Qui-Gon’s appearance hasn’t been confirmed in any upcoming Star Wars projects, the actor did express his willingness to reprise the character. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Neeson shared how he would return to Star Wars, as long as it was in a film instead of a TV series.

“Oh, I think so, yeah, yeah, yeah, I think so … if it was a film. Yeah, I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to TV, I must admit; I just like the big screen, you know?” Neeson explained. “Qui-Gon, I can’t believe it’s 24 years since we made [Star Wars:] The Phantom Menace, I just cannot believe where the time has gone. It was a terrific experience shooting that film in London.”

However, before we all start getting our hopes up, Neeson’s willingness to return to the franchise may change considering his feelings on big Hollywood IPs. Previously the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t keen on major franchises, and Star Wars appealed to him when it was something he considered new.

“I’m really not a huge fan of the genre,” Neeson explained. “I think it’s Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff – which I admire – but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape.”

“The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that because it was novel and that was new,” he continued. “I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It’s quite exhausting.”

Fingers crossed that Neeson has a change of heart and that Qui-Gon does make a return. We will keep you posted on any Star Wars updates. In the meantime, Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney Plus on May 27.