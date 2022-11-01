Lucasfilm taking time with new Star Wars movies to get them right

When it comes to the Star Wars movies, there is as much fanfare as there is criticism. While the original trilogy is widely considered to be the best of the Skywalker saga, the sequel and prequel trilogies have gone down less favorably both among critics and fans — although the prequel trilogy, at least, is getting some late-term appreciation thanks to Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, the sequel trilogy ended up being the most controversial group of science fiction movies in the bunch, with The Last Jedi being notoriously divisive while Rise of Skywalker is widely considered to be one of the weaker Star Wars movies.

Although a new Star Wars trilogy which will act as a sequel to the Skywalker Saga is on the cards for Lucasfilm, Matthew Belloni of Puck News reports that, according to insiders, the studio is treading a lot more carefully than it did with the most recent trilogy.

“Stars Wars movies will eventually restart, of course, and probably soon,” he wrote. “But the Jabba the Hutt-like pace can be attributed to a culture of fear and indecision around the next installment, according to the people I talked to.”

He added, “The nice way of saying it, and a new mantra at Lucasfilm, is ‘getting it right.’ It’s accepted internally that the last trilogy, and especially Rise of Skywalker, was rushed to meet aggressive release dates, and [Lucasfilm president Katherine] Kennedy played it safe in every possible way, choosing fan service and franchise management over creative swings.”

