Ewan McGregor reacts to homoerotic fan art of his Star Wars character

Ewan McGregor, who plays the role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, has revealed that he often gets sent fan art. What kind of fan art, you ask? Well, it is of the homoerotic variety and often features his co-star Hayden Christensen.

That’s right; if fans had their way, things wouldn’t have only gotten hot during the fiery duel on Mustafar between Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker in the prequel Star Wars movies, as the two are often depicted as a couple in the fandom. In an interview with GQ, McGregor shared how he often encounters the explicit art for himself, and every time he does, it proves to be an “eye-opener” about how some view his character in a galaxy far, far away.

“There’s a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden [Christensen] fan art that gets sent to me now and again. I don’t know how it finds me. It’s always a bit of an eye-opener,” the star explained. “You open the envelope, you think you’re going to have to sign something, and you’re like, ‘Fucking hell!'”

Hearing that McGregor has encountered sexual depictions of his time as a Jedi isn’t that surprising. If you have been online for any amount of time, you will likely have heard about Rule 34 by now. Rule 34 basically states that pornographic material exists for every conceivable topic – including your favourite cinematic franchises such as Star Wars.

Granted, the art isn’t normally shared directly with its subjects, and it must undoubtedly be an enlightening experience to learn how many fans of the franchise may perceive his relationship with his young Padawan. But I mean, come on, with all the lightsabres and the primarily men-exclusive composition that is the Jedi Order, what did you expect?

Both McGregor and Christensen have recently reprised their roles as Obi-Wan and Anakin (aka Darth Vader) respectively for the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Currently, five episodes of the sci-fi series have been released and can now be watched exclusively on the streaming service.