Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen love Revenge of the Sith

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are currently doing press for the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus show. This has inevitably brought up much discussion and reappraisal of the Star Wars prequels, which were mostly critically-panned, but the children who loved them have grown up…and still love them.

On the red carpet at the premiere, McGregor spoke to a journalist and immediately says; “I guess you were a kid when our films came out?” and he points to Christensen, who of course played Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. McGregor continues; “So, we made them for you. And it was an odd experience to make those movies because when you step into this world, it’s a big deal, it’s scary.”

“Those films were critically not liked very much, they weren’t written very nicely about by the critics. But what we didn’t hear at the time was from people your age, your generation. We meet those people now who really loved our films, but it’s taken 15 years for us to hear that (laughs). And it’s so nice! It’s changed my outlook, my relationship with Star Wars is different because of that.”

McGregor talks about the experience of making the prequels; “We put our heart and soul into them, and they were difficult to make. The second one, and the third one – there was so much greenscreen and bluescreen. George (Lucas) was pushing into this new realm that he had designed, that he was responsible for – ILM. He wanted to max out that technology. But that meant, for us, that we were very much on bluescreens and greenscreens and it was hard work.”

McGregor concluded; “To do that, and be passionate about it, and for the films to not be very well received was really tough. So, it’s really lovely to have this new relationship with them now. I hadn’t seen them since they came out. In preparation for this show, to watch them again was really cool, I liked them. Episode III is a really good movie.”

You can see the red carpet video clip in this tweet below;

Ewan: “I like them. Episode 3 was a really good movie.” Hayden: “It’s a phenomenal film!” pic.twitter.com/9BR7iFiShu — Noah (@keldorjedii) May 11, 2022

Christensen chimes in and says; “It’s a phenomenal film! It’s non-stop action.” Obi-Wan Kenobi starts on Disney Plus on May 27, 2022.

