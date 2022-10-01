Diego Luna says fans don’t need to die for Cassian Andor

Diego Luna doesn’t want you to die for Cassian Andor. The latest Star Wars series, Andor, has hit the streaming service Disney Plus and garnered an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Audiences and critics have praised the series for its willingness to shake-up the Star Wars formula, its stunning production design, and its more grounded take on the Star Wars universe. It has also been lauded for its mature themes about oppression and rebellion. The series is currently on its fourth episode, which saw the plot beginning to speed up after a trio of introductory, world-building episodes.

The sci-fi series is led by Diego Luna, reprising his role as Cassian Andor from the Star Wars movie Rogue One. His character has been one of the highlights of modern science fiction movie franchise, and was one of the strongest elements of Rogue One. But Luna has told fans that they don’t need to join the rebellion and lay down their own lives just yet.

The actor responded to a Tweet from a fan which said “hi i just wanna say i would die for cassian andor bye” After appearing a little taken a back, Luna responded to the post with a laugh.

He said, “You don’t have to do that.” Though, he also seemed to consider the idea for a second, continuing “What a beautiful way to express your love, but please don’t die. Don’t die.”

To be fair, after seeing Andor, we too would be willing to lay down our lives for the roguish Star Wars character. That said, the TV series has already had more than its fair share of death and violence in the opening episodes. While we know that Andor himself is destined to die for the rebellion, we’re excited to continue seeing his adventures before he gets to that point.

