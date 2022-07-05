Disney cut Commander Cody from Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi featured plenty of cameos from a few of our favourite Star Wars characters. Perhaps unsurprisingly, though, more Star Wars cameos were planned for the TV series, but Disney stepped in and cut a fan favourite from the series before shooting even began.

Stuart Beatie, who helped write Obi-Wan Kenobi, claims that in initial drafts of the script, fan favourite Commander Cody made an appearance. In an interview with The Direct, Beatie shared the plans for Cody, revealing that the clone trooper would have been living on Tatooine with Kenobi.

“I love the idea of Obi-Wan having a buddy on Tatooine,” Beatie explained. “Like a secret buddy. So like the first time he goes into town, you see, Cody, and he’s following him through the streets and attacks him, takes him into an alley with a knife to his throat and says, ‘You’re dead.’ And then you realize, ‘Oh, no… Cody’s making a point.’ Like, ‘Come on. You got to be more careful.'”

So why didn’t Cody make the cut? Well, Disney axed his cameo when drafting the shooting script. Why? Well, Beatie speculates it may have been because Temeura Morrison – who plays all the clones – was busy with The Book of Boba Fett.

“They just decided, I don’t know… maybe Temuera Morrison was busy on Boba Fett… It would have been obviously Temuera,” he said. “Maybe they decided they didn’t need him either. I just felt Obi-Wan needed someone to talk to, someone who could tell him, you know, ‘You’re in bad shape.'”

To be honest, as cool as it would have been to see Cody, it may have confused more casual Star Wars fans. It may have involved explaining the nature of clone inhibitor chips, and all sorts of niche nonsense that would have distracted from Kenobi’s journey.

Still, Beatie shared what Cody would have done while Kenobi tracked down Leia. “The idea of mine was that when Obi-Wan had to leave Tatooine, he left Cody in charge of Luke,” he said. “And that gave us a fun little B-story to keep cutting away to… He’s trying to atone for the worst thing he’s ever done in his life.”

