Star Wars: Andor trailer reveals August release date

The official Star Wars Twitter account has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Disney Plus TV show Andor, a spin-off from the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It reveals that the release date for the series will be August 31, 2022. Star Wars fans are currently hyped for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which starts on May 27, 2022.

The prequel to the movie stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, a burgeoning rebel leader. The trailer begins in dramatic fashion, with a giant warning bell being struck to send a signal across rivers, mountains, and towns that something evil is coming from the Galactic Empire.

Cassian can be heard saying; “They’re so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied.” A woman’s voice – which we think might belong to Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma – says; “They’re everywhere. They’re watching me now.” Stellan Skarsgard also pops up, to say; “Soon enough, these days will end.” Fiona Shaw gets the final words; “People are standing up. That’s what a reckoning sounds like.”

The cast also includes acclaimed Irish actress Denise Gough, Alex Lawther, Adria Arjona, and Anton Lesser. We don’t know much about the series, other than it focusing on the formative years of the Rebellion. Mon Mothma is a character from the original trilogy, in which she was played by Caroline Blakiston.

You can watch the trailer below;

The synopsis reads; “The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.”

