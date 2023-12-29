James McAvoy would have loved to play young Picard in Star Trek remake

James McAvoy reveals a his dream role is to play a young Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek.

James McAvoy wants to play a young Captain Picard in a Star Trek remake
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

Star Trek 

James McAvoy has revealed that one of his dream acting roles would be playing a young version of the captain of the starship USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D). During an interview with Collider, the actor shared that he would love to be part of the Star Trek franchise, and if there was ever a remake of the hit TV series, he’d want to play a young Jean-Luc Picard.

 

While promoting the audible drama for Neil Gaiman’s comic book The Sandman McAvoy was asked if he had any dream roles or franchises that he wants to be a part of. McAvoy responded, saying that he would love to be a part of one of the best sci-fi series of all time, Star Trek. “I mean, I’ve often talked about loving Star Trek, and jokingly, but also kind of seriously been like, if you ever want to do a young Jean-Luc Picard, I’m your man,” the actor said. “But I’m probably getting close to being too old to do a young Jean-Luc Picard now. So there’s that.”

However, the star clarified how his age doesn’t necessarily count him out of the potential role. “Now we live in the land of remakes, so there’s always a chance,” McAvoy explained. “There’s always a chance that you’re going to get on a show. But the only one that comes to mind is Star Trek, I think. I’ve always loved it. Always.”

Jean-Luc Picard is played by Sir Patrick Stewart, and first appeared in 1987 in the show Star Trek: The Next Generation. The fact that Stewart’s name is attached to the role could work in McAvoy’s favour as the two actors have a history of sharing iconic characters. McAvoy has played a young Patrick Stewart before. Previously the actor took over the part of Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in the X-Men franchise from Stewart back in 2011.

“I’ve successfully been Patrick [Stewart], actually, and balded up, although maybe again, the young Jean-Luc wouldn’t be bald. But yeah, no, maybe I’m overqualified for it, though,” McAvoy said. “That’s the other thing. Do you know what I mean? It’s too easy; it’s too obvious a choice. So maybe that turns people off from it.”

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.