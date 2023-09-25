Michael Dorn was reluctant to do Picard season 3, but for good reason

Star Trek Picard season 3 will go down in history as a legendary season of any Star Trek series because it reunited so many fan favorite characters. But it was touch-and-go about which actors would actually make a return, right up until a month before filming.

Michael Dorn, who plays one of the best Star Trek characters – the Klingon Worf, has spoken about how he didn’t want to return to another Star Trek series just for the sake of it, and that he needed to read the scripts to ensure that he’d have something interesting and worthwhile to do.

In March 2023, Dorn told CinemaBlend; “I’ll speak for myself, I won’t speak for the other guys. It really was always about what they wanted me to do. It was always about, ‘Is it going to be interesting?’ For me, the call I got to be on Picard was a shock because there were no plans, you know? There wasn’t really anything concrete about coming back on Picard until they made the call to all of us.”

Dorn says that he wasn’t sure that he was going to sign up right up until the last minute; “It wasn’t just me being coy. We didn’t know – let me put it this way – I didn’t really sign on 100% until I read the first couple of scripts, and then I signed on… up until then, I had no idea [if I’d return]. That was probably a month before we started filming that we knew we’d do it.”

Picard just wouldn’t have been the same without Worf, who has appeared in more episodes of Star Trek than any other character. He’s undoubtedly one of the best Star Trek characters.

