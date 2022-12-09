Mark Wahlberg turned down Star Trek for a great reason

Mark Wahlberg has ventured into science fiction movies before with roles in Planet of the Apes and a Transformers movie — but in a 2013 interview with Total Film, he revealed that he ended up declining a role in one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of them all: Star Trek.

Wahlberg, who most recently starred alongside Spider-Man actor Tom Holland in the video game movie Uncharted, said that he was offered the role of Captain Kirk’s father by JJ Abrams, the director of the 2009 Star Trek movie. However, when it came to declining the role, which ended up going to Marvel movie actor Chris Hemsworth, Wahlberg had a good reason for doing so.