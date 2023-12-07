Discovery season 5 will give the Star Trek series a “satisfying” end

Star Trek Discovery might be ending next year, but showrunner Michelle Paradise is determined for it to end on a high. In a new interview, the executive producer said that we can expect a “tonal shift” with season 5 “while still maintaining what Discovery is.

We don’t know much about what the final season of Star Trek Discovery might look like, but we have ben told some key details. Captain Burnham and the rest of her crew will be “uncovering a mystery” in Star Trek Discovery season 5 which sends them on “an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.”

So yeah, the stakes in this new Star Trek series are higher than ever. “It’s going to be bittersweet,” Michelle told TrekMovie. “Thank you all for loving the show as much as we do. Thank you for supporting us over all these years. Star Trek fans are the best fans, thank you.”

She then went on to explain how “it’s bittersweet as it is ‘til the end. I feel like you will be–it will feel like a satisfying conclusion. And it’s a heck of a season. It was a lot of fun to do.”

She continues: “Every season that we do we want to do it bigger and better and bolder than the season before and I think you’re in for quite a treat with this new season. It’s really a lot of fun. It’s awesome.”

Meanwhile, Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Star Trek character Captain Burnham described the series as “a roller coaster of emotions.”

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “It’s sad. It’s shocking. It’s celebratory. We feel a lot of joy and peace… because we can look back on it now in hindsight and see it very clearly. ”

“And as grateful as we were going through it, now we can look back and be like, ‘Look what we did.’ I personally feel that God showed up and showed out, for me with being able to have this experience with all of us. We’ll always have it. It’s unforgettable.”

It might be a while until we see new episodes of Discovery, but while you wait, check out our articles to all the Star Trek movies in order, the Star Trek 4 release date, the best Star Trek starships, and the best Star Trek captains.