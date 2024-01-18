This Star Trek actor played two different villains in the franchise

When it comes to classic and beloved sci-fi series, Star Trek just can’t be beat. So, you can imagine how thrilling it would be for an actor to get a shot at not just one role in the franchise but two. Well, one star was lucky enough to hold multiple credits in the IP – Robert Foxworth.

Foxworth is a seasoned sci-fi actor, having appeared on TV series such as Babylon 5, and Stargate SG-1. However, many may know the star from his standout guest roles in two Star Trek series – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Enterprise.

In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Foxworth appeared on our small screens as the antagonist Admiral Leyton in season 4. Eight years after his gig as Leyton, fans would see him again in the Star Trek timeline as the evil Vulcan Administrator V’Las during Star Trek: Enterprise’s final season.

Foxworth was immensely dedicated to the Star Trek cause, having to exit Babylon 5 in order to guest star on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. However, at the end of the day his choice seems to have paid off. During both performances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Enterprise, fans were gripped by Foxworth’s multi-episode arcs.

And to this day, we still believe that Leyton is one of the best Star Trek villains, period. While Foxworth isn’t the only actor to have multi-rolled in the Star Trek series, he is certainly one of the most memorable, and few villains have been able to overshadow his portrayals.

So, in short, we should all remember his Star Trek legacy, especially as we have seen the franchise continue to flourish with the drama series Picard, and anticipation grow for the Star Trek 4 release date.

