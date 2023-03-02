Star Trek 4 gets another disappointing update from Chris Pine

A new, extensive interview with Chris Pine in Esquire covers a wide range of topics – including the whole Don’t Worry Darling furore. Pine also discusses his upcoming directorial debut, Poolman, as well as the Dungeons and Dragons movie. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have great news about Star Trek 4, and seems to know very little about it.

“I’m not sure Star Trek was ever built to do that kind of business,” Pine says, referring to ‘Marvel money.’ “I always thought, ‘Why aren’t we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with the Marvels of the world?’ After the last one came out and didn’t do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton [Yelchin, who played one of the best Star Trek characters Chekov] passed away, I don’t know, it just seemed . . .”

He doesn’t finish the thought but a few minutes later suggests that the franchise “feels like it’s cursed” – it shouldn’t be this hard to figure out how to do another Star Trek movie, yet it’s taken six years. Pine and crew’s return to the screen was announced in February 2022 and apparently the search for a director is ongoing. Pine says; “I will say it’s the first time [since the original reboot] that we have a story that feels as compelling as the first one.”

“I don’t know anything,” Pine says. “In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors.”

“I would say it’s frustrating. It doesn’t really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it’s how it’s always been. I love the character [of Star Trek Captain Kirk]. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can’t do it. I don’t have the energy.”

Star Trek is more of a force on television now than it was in 2016 – with the likes of Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery, and Lower Decks. This should be a positive sign, and shows there’s definitely a big appetite for all things Trek these days.

While we wait for more news on Star Trek 4, check out our guide to the Star Trek series, ranked or go full warp speed with the best Star Trek starships.