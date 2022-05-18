Squid Game season 2 coming end of 2023 at the earliest, creator says

Squid Game may have been the television phenomenon of 2021, but for those who have been clamouring for a second season, there is unfortunately some bad news. The creator says that it won’t be coming until the end of 2023 at the earliest, and could even be in 2024.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair that he “only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn’t much he can say [about Season 2] except that there will be more games.” Hwang vaguely teased that; “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again. I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

After having a global success on the scale of Squid Game, which brought record-breaking numbers of viewers to the now-struggling Netflix, the pressure must really be on to ride that cultural moment and follow up quickly. Kudos to Hwang for taking his time and being concerned about getting the script right before diving in.

According to Vanity Fair, “Gi-hun is definitely coming back. Hwang has also mentioned elsewhere that the mysterious Front Man from the first round of games might play more of a role, but this seems like a maybe.”

Squid Game had some success at the SAG awards and the Golden Globes, which they will be hoping to turn into Emmy nominations and wins. With Netflix currently undergoing something of a crisis, and making lay-offs, another Squid Game style hit is sorely needed for the streaming giant.

During what is unfortunately going to be a long old wait for season two of Squid Game, check out our guide to the best sci-fi series.