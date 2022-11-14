Tom Holland joins the Spider-Verse in this great Spider-Man animation

Tom Holland isn’t a part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 (yet), but this neat fan edit imagines what his entrance might look like. The video, put together by Corridor Digital, puts him and fellow Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield into the beloved animated movie for an amazing crossover.

Starting in No Way Home, where Doctor Strange is helping Peter Parker use the nexus of the multiverse, Holland’s Peter is sucked into another dimension, where he appears animated. He meets Miles Morales, and as they’re discussing his backstory, dozens more Spider-people appear from multiple timelines.

You’ve got Japanese Spider-Man, PS1 Spider-Man, and even Bully Maguire for a nuclear version of the Spidey-pointing meme. There isn’t much action, but the glitchy, layer aesthetic of Into the Spider-Verse is replicated very well, and seeing so many iterations of our favourite wallcrawl come together is awesome. It truly makes you pine for the Marvel movie that could be! Maybe one day.

You can check out the full video, preceded by a making of below that goes into how the digital effects and filmmaking crew made it all happen. It’s a cool process, and you can watch the end result, dubbed Spider-Man: Everyone’s Home, from 20:10.

Back in our dimension, we have Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arriving next year. Moore is returning as Miles in the Spider-Man movie, joined by Oscar Isaac, who’s voicing Spider-Man 2099, and Issa Rae, who’s Spider-Woman. Hailee Steinfeld is also back, as Spider-Gwen, who drags Miles away from his quiet New York life for more multiversal fun. She’s a bad influence!

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are co-directing, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Across the Spider-Verse arrives June 2, 2023, check out our list of the best science fiction movies for more inter-dimensional tomfoolery.