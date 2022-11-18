New Spider-Man series coming to Amazon Prime Video

Sony are once again continuing to expand its Spider-Verse following a number of Spider-Man movies based on characters adjacent to the infamous web-slinger: including Venom, Venom 2, Morbius, and the soon-to-be-released Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web.

However, while various Spider-Man villains take over the big screen, it looks like Sony is also set to tackle the small screen. In an agreement with Amazon Prime and Epix, Sony Pictures Television is reportedly gearing up to make a number of shared universe TV series‘ tentatively titled the ‘Sony Pictures universe of Marvel characters.’

The first TV show ordered under this new contract is Silk: Spider Society, which will focus on the Marvel comics character Cindy Moon. According to a joint press release by MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video, The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang is set to be the showrunner for the series, while Into the Spider-Verse producers Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller will serve as executive producers for the show.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career,” Kang said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive in to my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen.”

The press release also included an early synopsis for the series, and for the most part, it looks set to remain pretty faithful to the comics (although we hope they skip the part where Cindy’s shared genetic material with Parker makes them insanely attracted to each other).

The synopsis is as follows: “Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk.”

If you want to know more about the people who make up the Spider-Verse, check out our guide to the best Spider-Man actors or see what the 2002 Spider-Man cast are up to now.