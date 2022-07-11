Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man props feature in new SDCC exhibit

San Diego Comic-Con is celebrating Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary in style, with the SDCC Museum opening a brand-new exhibit dedicated to the web-slinger across various Spider-Man movies, comic books, and video games.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy is a focal point of the new exhibition, and while countless Spider-Man villains like Green Goblin and Venom are represented, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is a huge part of the exhibit, with props such as his claws and goggles from the action movies on display. There is also a statue with all his arms that guests can pose with, while various other iconic props from the Raimi films like Peter Parker’s press pass and a copy of the Daily Bugle also have a place in the new exhibit.

Curated by Professor Ben Saunders and Patrick A Reed, the exhibit, entitled ‘Beyond Amazing‘, was opened to the public on July 1 and will remain open until January 3, 2023. Spider-Man will be joining the SDCC’s Character Hall of Fame in a ceremony on July 20, 2022.

But Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man isn’t the only one that’s being celebrated. The exhibit also celebrates the MCU era of Spidey, with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland also being celebrated through a range of original props and exhibited. Some of the props displayed include Peter Parker’s homemade Spider-Man suit as seen in Captain America: Civil War and Stark Industries’ EDITH glasses, which Parker uses in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Along with numerous other rare collectibles and comics, this interactive display takes fans through Spider-Man’s 60-year-long legacy.

The MCU’s Spider-Man movies are now available to watch on Disney Plus.