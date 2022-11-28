You can now own this iconic Spider-Man outfit from the animated series

Everyone wishes they were part of a superhero movie, right? More specifically, most people would probably love to be a Spider-Man actor and play Peter Parker. Well, owning this t-shirt might be as close as any of us normal folk can get to being Spidey.

Unless you’re willing to track down and be bitten by a radioactive spider, it’s unlikely you’re going to develop web-slinging abilities any time soon. We have something that could help. No, it’s not a meeting with Marvel movie chief Kevin Feige, but it can make you at least look like Peter Parker.

If you’ve ever seen the Spider-Man animated series from the ’90s, you’ll be delighted to know you can now visit the Disney shop and buy the iconic striped polo shirt Peter Parker wears.

Fans of the ‘90s TV show have gone crazy on social media after it was discovered Disney is selling an almost exact replica of the top you see on the cartoon character version of Peter Parker.

The only difference here is, the t-shirt comes with a little Spider-Man emblem. Parker doesn’t have that on his clothing, but then that wouldn’t have kept his secret identity hidden for long if he did, now would it?

Whether you prefer the older Spider-Man movies with Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, the MCU movies with Tom Holland, or this retro TV series, there’s merch out there for everyone, but this is one of the best nods to the wallcrawler we’ve seen.

