JK Simmons would “absolutely” return for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4

J. Jonah Jameson is an iconic comic book character and he will now forever be associated with JK Simmons, who first portrayed him in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Simmons made a return as the moustache-wielding, cigar-chomping Daily Bugle editor in the MCU movies Far From Home and No Way Home.

When Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield cameoed in No Way Home, it led to many calls for a Spider-Man 4 (for Maguire and Raimi), and even a few calls for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 (for Garfield and Webb). Raimi has said “anything is possible” regarding a fourth Spider-Man movie, and of course he recently joined the MCU fold with Doctor Strange 2.

Kirsten Dunst has said she’d gladly join the multiverse because; “I need to pay for my house and kids.” And now Simmons has said he’s enthusiastic about working with the 2002 Spider-Man cast and Sam Raimi again. Speaking to Michael Rosenbaum on his podcast, Simmons said; “Absolutely. I would do anything that Sam Raimi approached me with. I mean, almost anything.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone in April 2022, Raimi shared his plans for Spider-Man 4, which never came to fruition; “I miss the really great cameo we had designed for (Evil Dead star) Bruce Campbell.”

Raimi continued to discuss some other ideas that were in development for Spider-Man 4; “And I missed Kraven the Hunter. We were going to work that character into the next Spider-Man. I always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought that would be really unique. He’s the ultimate hunter, and Spider-Man is like the most agile trickster of the skies. And I wanted to see Peter continue forward as a human being.”

Kraven the Hunter is now happening, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson starring. It also stars Russell Crowe, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose (Oscar-winner for West Side Story), and Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus). The new movie is set for release in October 2023.

