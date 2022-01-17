Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will have a different art-style for every timeline

Chris Miller has told Collider that every dimension in the highly-anticipated animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have its own art style. In the first movie, characters such as Peni Parker and Spider-Man Noir were drawn in their own distinctive styles. Well in the sequel, whole universes will have their own specific look.

Miller says that; “It is, as Phil (Lord) said, a very ambitious sequel, because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing again. And so the idea that we’d be going to different dimensions really opened up an opportunity artistically to have each world have its own art style.”

“And to be able to push the folks at ImageWorks to develop a way to have each dimension feel like it was drawn by a different artist’s hand. Seeing the development of that stuff is breathtaking, and really, it’s the reason we keep doing it, because it’s so hard to get it right.”

The first look that we’ve had at Spider-Verse 2 already gives us a hint of the animation style changing between dimensions – when Miles follows Gwen Stacy into another universe.

In this universe, the backgrounds are drawn in a simplified 2-D drawing style, in unrealistic colours, that we might expect to see in Disney animations such as 101 Dalmatians (1961). Here, he meets Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), a new addition to the Spider-Verse.

It looks as though this is a first taste of what will surely be a visual feast, if the first movie is anything to go by.

If you’re wondering which versions of Spider-people might pop up in the sequel, we don’t know much beyond Isaac’s character so far. However, we’ve put together a guide to the 10 alternative versions we’d like to see in Across the Spider-Verse.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until October to find out.