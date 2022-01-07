Andrew Garfield says he’s “definitely open” to another Spider-Man movie

After lying through his teeth throughout the press tours for both The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Tick Tick Boom!, in which he was relentlessly asked about Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield is finally getting to talk about it more openly in interviews.

Speaking to Variety, Garfield has opened up about why he chose to return to the role. And he also mused about the future for him as the web-shooting wallcrawler; “I mean, yes, I’m definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many.”

Garfield continued; “He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Spider-Man fans have already started campaigning on social media for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 to happen.

Despite it being panned, the second Amazing Spider-Man movie starring Garfield still made over $700 million at the box office. A third film was greenlit and scheduled for release in 2016 and a fourth was even planned, but these were both cancelled once Sony and Marvel made their deal that allowed Spider-Man to exist within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2021 was very much Garfield’s year, with Tammy Faye likely to be Oscar-nominated (for Jessica Chastain, at least) and Garfield hoping to score another Lead Actor Oscar nomination for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! He was nominated for Lead Actor in 2017, for Hacksaw Ridge.

Garfield has received an outpouring of love on social media in the last month or so, to coincide with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.