Amazing Spider-Man 2 used Hans Zimmer supergroup for the soundtrack

Hans Zimmer formed a supergroup that included Pharrell Williams, The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart for the soundtrack to 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. While that movie would go on to make over $700 million, it was less than the first movie made, and was not well received critically. Therefore it ended up being the swan song for Andrew Garfield‘s Spidey…until recently.

“So many of our friends and musicians started calling us up, wanting to be a part of it, because they love Spider-Man,” said Zimmer in a statement. “With all of these hugely talented people wanting to join us, it was director Marc Webb who said, ‘Why not start a band?’ Marc and I have had a great start jamming with everybody, and we still have a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Hans Zimmer is known for collaborating on his film scores, with a recent example being Top Gun: Maverick, in which he provided music with Johnny Marr (again), Harold Faltermeyer, and Lady Gaga – under the supervision of Lorne Balfe, in a producer role. Zimmer recently won his second Oscar, for the score to Dune.

Zimmer is a legendary score composer on the likes of Days of Thunder, True Romance, Gladiator, The Holiday, the Dark Knight Trilogy, the Kung Fu Panda Trilogy, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and No Time to Die. Zimmer worked with Pharrell Williams on the score for Despicable Me, Dave Stewart on the score for Madagascar 3, and Johnny Marr on the score for Inception.

Zimmer composed the score to Prehistoric Planet, currently on Apple TV, and is currently working on the music for Dune: Part Two.

