Sony reportedly wants Spider-Man 4 released by 2024

The Marvel movie machine never slows down, and when it comes to Spider-Man movies, there are two studios pushing things forward. Turns out Sony is super keen on ensuring Tom Holland’s next outing as the MCU character Peter Parker arrives by 2024.

The Spider-Man actor has already completed his own superhero movie trilogy, and appeared in three other MCU movies so far, but his work doesn’t appear to be over yet. While there is no official Spider-Man 4 release date in the plans for Marvel’s Phase 5, there could be soon.

That’s if Sony gets its own way, at least. According to insiders Tom Smith (opens in new tab and The Cosmic Circus’ Alex P, who claim the studio is pushing hard for a new Spider-Man flick in the rather immediate future.

Apparently, Sony is putting Spider-Man 4 on the fast-track and wants production to begin on the web-slinging action movie at some point in 2023. Their sources suggest the aim is to get the film in cinemas between April and June 2024.

If all goes according to plan, that would put Spider-Man 4 right at the end of Phase 5. The sources claim a script has been in development for a while now, but the only problem is, the project has no director attached at this moment in time.

Of course, this is all speculation and insider assumptions at this stage, but a few other bits of information the sources hint at is the return of Zendaya, director Jon Watts taking the helm once more, and even a live-action debut for Miles Morales.

All that remains to be seen, but we will wait with bated breath to find out what the plan is.